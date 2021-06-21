Also available on the nbc app

Khloé Kardashian is finally addressing those plastic surgery rumors. During part two of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion the reality star opened up about the work she has had done. “I've had one nose job, Dr. Raj Kanodia, and everyone gets so upset. Like, why don't I talk about it? No one's ever asked me,” she said. She also admitted to having injections but says she stays away from Botox because of a previously bad reaction.

Appearing: