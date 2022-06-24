Main Content

Khloé Kardashian Admits She's 'Aware' Of Editing Fails On Reality TV After 'Kardashians' Backlash

Khloé Kardashian is aware of some editing mistakes in reality television. The 37-year-old appeared on Thursday's episode of "Hot Ones" and was asked if she ever noticed editing mishaps on other shows. Khloé did not mention her own Hulu reality series by name, but her response comes at an interesting time. Earlier this week, fans accused the Kardashian-Jenner family of faking a scene in Part 1 of "The Kardashians" season finale, which aired last week.

Tags: Khloe Kardashian, Hot Ones, wings, The Kardashians, editing, tristan thompson, Kim Kardashian, kourtney kardashian barker
