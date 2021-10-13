Also available on the nbc app

Khloé Kardashian is getting real about her journey to a more healthier lifestyle. In the November cover story for Health Magazine, the reality star got open and honest about her relationship with food and diets, and revealed that she would punish herself when she ate anything deemed unhealthy. "I've actually always had a really unhealthy relationship with food ... When I was younger and was sad, I would eat — I was an emotional eater."

