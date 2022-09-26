Khloé Kardashian is single and might be ready to mingle! "The Kardashians" star was spotted over the weekend spending time with actor Michele Morrone amid ongoing drama with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Khloé and Michele, who starred in Netflix's "365 Days," sat next to each other at Kim Kardashian's Milan Fashion Week show with Dolce & Gabbana. Fans flooded social media with speculation that sparks may be flying between the two, after Michele shared a cozy photo with the mom of two.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight