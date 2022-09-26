Main Content

Khloé Kardashian & '365 Days' Star Michele Morrone Spark Romance Rumors Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

CLIP09/26/22

Khloé Kardashian is single and might be ready to mingle! "The Kardashians" star was spotted over the weekend spending time with actor Michele Morrone amid ongoing drama with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Khloé and Michele, who starred in Netflix's "365 Days," sat next to each other at Kim Kardashian's Milan Fashion Week show with Dolce & Gabbana. Fans flooded social media with speculation that sparks may be flying between the two, after Michele shared a cozy photo with the mom of two.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Khloe Kardashian, michele morrone, Milan, tristan thompson
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.