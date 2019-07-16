Kevin Richardson Explains Why He Falsely Confessed To The Central Park Jogger Case at 14 Years Old

Also available on the NBC app

Kevin Richardson is opening up. Kevin, who was wrongfully accused and arrested in the Central Park Jogger case at 14, stopped by Access Live to open up about his real-life story of injustice that is being portrayed in the new Netflix show "When They See Us." The now-activist shares the do's and don'ts of interrogation and he reveals why he confessed to a crime that he didn't do. Plus, attorney Vanessa Potkin details what to do if your wrongfully accused.

