Kevin Jonas' New Tattoo Pays Subtle Tribute To His Daughters: I Love Having 'Reminders Of My Girls'

CLIP09/10/19
Kevin Jonas is getting even more body art in honor of his daughters! The Jonas Brothers musician and wife Danielle hit famed tattoo parlor Bang Bang NYC this week to each get some new ink. A-list tattoo artist Dragon gave Kevin two stuffed animals on his forearm, a subtle tribute to 5-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina. "Love bringing reminders of my girls with me everywhere I go!" the proud dad wrote on Instagram.

