Kevin Jonas Gets Tattoo Of Danielle Jonas In 'Sucker' Ball Gown: 'So Proud Of This Time In Our Life'

Kevin Jonas is making things even more permanent with Danielle Jonas! The Jonas Brothers guitarist paid a visit to Los Angeles tattoo artist Winter Stone this week to get a single-needle design on his arm. The tattoo depicted his wife's ball gown moment in his and his brother's "Sucker" music video. "Brand new addition to the fam," he wrote on Instagram. "So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with @daniellejonas forever."

