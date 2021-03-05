Also available on the nbc app

The Jonas Brothers may have some competition on their hands! Kevin Jonas took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his daughters, 7-year-old Alena and 4-year-old Valentina, imitating the three members of the popular boy band. The two girls hilariously used their dad's Billboard Music Award trophies as microphones while sitting on the kitchen counter in their pajamas. Kevin simply captioned the post, "Whelp @nickjonas @joejonas @jonasbrothers."

Appearing: