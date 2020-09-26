Also available on the nbc app

Is "King of Queens" headed back onscreen? Star Kevin James confirms to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles that he and TV wife Leah Remini are currently discussing ideas for a potential reunion, including a table read for charity. Kevin explains that the recent loss of castmate Jerry Stiller makes the possible project bittersweet because he was the "glue" to the show. And, the actor shares about teaming up again with longtime pal Adam Sandler for "Hubie Halloween" and why it's the "perfect" movie right now. "Hubie Halloween" drops Oct. 7 on Netflix.

Appearing: