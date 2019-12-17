Also available on the NBC app

Kevin Hart isn't holding anything back. The comedian has a new 6-part docuseries coming to Netflix called "Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up," and it appears he's laying it all out there, according to the new trailer. It seems his 2017 cheating scandal will be addressed, as his wife Eniko is seen saying that he humiliated her. "Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up" will be available on Netflix starting on Dec. 27.

