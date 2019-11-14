Kevin Hart's Friend Breaks Her Silence On Car Crash With Him: It Was 'The Scariest Day Of My Life'

Also available on the NBC app

Rebecca Broxterman, who was a passenger alongside Kevin Hart in a September car accident, is sharing her first post about the scary crash. The fitness trainer, who has worked with Kevin's wife Eniko, called the incident "the scariest day" of her life, but expressed that she felt "grateful and blessed." Rebecca also shared a health update on her fiancé Jared Black, who was the driver of Kevin's car during the crash, according to California Highway Patrol, and later underwent "major back surgery" for his injuries.

