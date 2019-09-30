Kevin Hart's Daughter Shines For Homecoming Dance As He Recovers From Spinal Injuries

Also available on the NBC app

Kevin Hart's daughter is celebrating a milestone moment. The comedy superstar's 14-year-old, Heaven, got dolled up for her homecoming dance and proud stepmom Eniko Hart couldn't help but document the special occasion on Instagram. Heaven posed for photos in a chic green mini dress with a flared skirt and sparkly heels, which Eniko joked weren't exactly the teen's first choice. The evening comes just weeks after Heaven's famous dad suffered major back injuries in a frightening car crash over Labor Day weekend, and fans applauded Eniko for keeping the family's spirits up amid a difficult time.

