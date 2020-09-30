Also available on the nbc app

Party of six! Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Hart, welcomed their second child on Sept. 29 — a daughter named Kaori Mai Hart. The mom of two announced the happy news on Instagram, writing, "A little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world, baby girl. We couldn't love you more." The proud parents, who tied the knot in 2016, also have a 2-year-old son named Kenzo, in addition to Kevin's children from his previous marriage, 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

