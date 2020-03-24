Also available on the NBC app

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are ready to celebrate! The couple's second child is on the way and Eniko announced their happy news with a baby bump photo on Instagram, telling followers that she and the comedy superstar "couldn't be more grateful" for such a blessing, especially given what's been an overwhelming time for so many. Kevin is already dad to son Hendrix and daughter Heaven from a previous marriage and he and Eniko welcomed baby boy Kenzo in 2017.

