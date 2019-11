Also available on the NBC app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart chat with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about their big new action-comedy "Jumanji: The Next Level." Dwayne really bonded with co-star Danny DeVito and Kevin Hart jokes that he was hurt by their bromance. And, the actors talk about embodying DeVito and Danny Glover for their roles. "Jumanji: The Next Level" opens in theaters Dec. 13, 2019.

Appearing: