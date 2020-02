Also available on the NBC app

Kevin Hart has mad love for his BFF Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! The comedian dressed up as his "Jumanji" co-star in a throwback look complete with a fanny pack in a video on his Instagram. "I killed it with my Halloween costume this year," he wrote. "@therock had the nerve to get an attitude with me. We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!"

