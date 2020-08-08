Also available on the nbc app

Eleven months after he was badly injured as a passenger in a car crash, Kevin Hart is feeling stronger than ever. The "Die Hart" star shared a gym photo of his physical transformation and shared gratitude for his fitness trainer, Ron "Boss" Everline, for helping him get back into shape. "I just want to take the time to thank my brother @justtrain AKA the best in the business in my opinion. I got knocked down and had to start over on Sept 1st 2019, and he has been there every single step of the way,” Kevin wrote in part.

