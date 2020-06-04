Also available on the nbc app

Zookeeper Charlotte Trapman-O'Brien got the surprise of a lifetime when Kevin Hart treated her to a slew of game-changing gifts after he heard that she was struggling to continue caring for the animals at the zoo amid the pandemic. Charlotte sits down with Sibley Scoles and dishes on the wild moment when she saw Kevin Hart on the phone and what happened next! Kevin’s full surprise can be seen on his show, “Regular Heroes” on Amazon Prime, streaming now.

