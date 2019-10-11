Kevin Hart Shares Warm Wishes In First Statement On Frightening Car Crash

Also available on the NBC app

Kevin Hart is speaking out on his car accident for the first time, weeks after undergoing surgery for back injuries sustained when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda crashed into an embankment. Hart shared support for the driver, Jared Black, and fellow passenger Rebecca Broxterman, telling NBC News through attorney Andrew Brettler that he has "nothing but love for Jared" and wishes "him and Rebecca a speedy recovery." Brettler also clarified reports that the comedy superstar is back to work, explaining that though Hart has spent "a couple of hours shooting promos" for the "Jumanji" sequel, he is still in physical therapy and "doesn't anticipate" returning to full-time professional commitments until early 2020.

