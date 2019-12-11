Kevin Hart has a lot to celebrate! Ahead of the release of his new film, "Jumanji: The Next Level," the actor cemented his handprints and footprints outside Hollywood Boulevard’s famous TCL Chinese Theatre. "This is a massive moment for me in my life," Kevin told All Access at the ceremony. He also gave us an update on his recovery following his September car crash, saying, "I'm 65, 75 percent back. Still got some work to do, you know, but everything that's worth talking about sometimes comes with a little hardship."

S2019 E0 1 min News and Information Daytime Interview