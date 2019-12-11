Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith Did 'Impression Of A Perfect Person For 30 Years' Before Oscars Slap
CLIP 09/03/22
Main Content
Kevin Hart has a lot to celebrate! Ahead of the release of his new film, "Jumanji: The Next Level," the actor cemented his handprints and footprints outside Hollywood Boulevard’s famous TCL Chinese Theatre. "This is a massive moment for me in my life," Kevin told All Access at the ceremony. He also gave us an update on his recovery following his September car crash, saying, "I'm 65, 75 percent back. Still got some work to do, you know, but everything that's worth talking about sometimes comes with a little hardship."