Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kevin Hart Shares Recovery Update At Chinese Theatre Hand & Footprint Ceremony: 'I'm 65, 75 Percent Back'

CLIP12/10/19

Kevin Hart has a lot to celebrate! Ahead of the release of his new film, "Jumanji: The Next Level," the actor cemented his handprints and footprints outside Hollywood Boulevard’s famous TCL Chinese Theatre. "This is a massive moment for me in my life," Kevin told All Access at the ceremony. He also gave us an update on his recovery following his September car crash, saying, "I'm 65, 75 percent back. Still got some work to do, you know, but everything that's worth talking about sometimes comes with a little hardship."

S2019 E0 1 minNews and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Kevin Hart, movies, jumanji, Film
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.