Kevin Hart loves playing it for laughs, but he recently got serious talking to his friend Will Smith on “Red Table Talk” about how his cheating scandal impacted his relationship with his daughter, Heaven. When Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles asked the comedian what Heaven’s thoughts were about the interview, Kevin said, “She was happy that I made the adjustments that she asked, and to see that I listened. As a dad, that's the best thing that you can do and ask for.” Kevin also chatted about his new show, “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew,” which follows him and his friends, the Plastic Cup Boyz, as they experience the world of classic car collecting. “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew” debuts July 2 on the MotorTrend app.

