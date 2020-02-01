Also available on the NBC app

Final preparations for Super Bowl LIV are underway, and while the excitement is palpable, the loss of Kobe Bryant is still on everyone's mind. Kevin Hart opened up to Access Hollywood in an interview ahead of Super Bowl LIV about the reaction around the world to Kobe’s death and how it has had an incredible impact on everyone. For example, it inspired Rick Ross to end Kevin and The Plastic Cup Boyz’s special pre-Super Bowl edition of their SiriusXM show "Straight from the Hart” with a toast to the NBA Giant. “It was amazing to see Rick Ross at the end of the show take a moment to say, 'Hey, before we wrap up, I want to make a toast, and I want to say something,'" Kevin told Access’ Scott Evans. "And then we were able to piggyback off of his positive moment. But I'm seeing a chain of reaction … It's an abundance of love out there. Hopefully we put ourselves in a position to just do it more."

