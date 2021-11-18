Main Content

Kevin Hart Says It Was 'Exciting' To Work On His First Drama Series 'True Story'

Kevin Hart is making his drama series debut in "True Story." The 42-year-old actor and the show's creator Eric Newman spoke with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about the limited series which is loosely based on Kevin's life. "Nobody knows what you are capable of more than you," Kevin said. "Me wanting to go in this direction, me wanting to develop a thriller, drama, something in this space is because I know that I have it." The comedian also teased the possibility of him and Snoop Dogg doing a highlights show for the Winter Olympics. The limited series "True Story" premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.

Tags: Kevin Hart, Eric Newman, true story, Snoop Dogg, Netflix
