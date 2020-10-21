Also available on the nbc app

Kevin Hart loves his role as a dad! The comedian chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about the inaugural MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon, which will take place on Oct. 24 at 8PM ET airing globally. Kevin shared that the "special sauce" that he's bringing to the two-hour special is his likability. Kevin also got candid about being a father to four sweet kiddos, saying, "I never thought that this would be me. I never thought that I would be in a family of six. I never thought or saw that, it wasn't in my eyesight at all. So, coming from where I have come from and to now have what I have (my family) … it's something I am extremely blessed and proud of." Plus, the proud papa revealed the unique meaning behind his children's names.

Appearing: