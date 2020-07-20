Access
Kevin Hart Reflects On John Travolta's Loss Of Kelly Preston: 'They Enjoyed The Time That They Had'

CLIP07/20/20
Kevin Hart is keeping John Travolta and his family close to his heart. The actor and comedian reflected on the death of his "Die Hart" co-star's wife Kelly Preston when he and Nathalie Emmanuel joined Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles for an interview. "I'm quite sure that they enjoyed the time that they had together, and they kept it the way that they wanted to," he said. "And now, after the passing of his wife, we're doing our part by just giving him the space and sending our prayers and love, but ultimately it's about him and his family and them mourning the loss of an amazing woman." Kevin's new series "Die Hart" premieres July 20 on Quibi.

