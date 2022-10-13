Kevin Hart is mourning the death of his father, Henry Witherspoon. The 43-year-old comedian took to his Instagram on Thursday to share the sad news by posting a carousel of photos with his dad alongside a sweet caption. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything….I'm a better father because of you. We will all make you proud," the "Me Time" actor wrote.

