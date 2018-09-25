Also available on the nbc app

On the red carpet at the premiere of "Night School," Kevin Hart jokes to Access' Scott Evans about co-star Tiffany Haddish's breath and how it might impact them potentially doing a rom-com in the future. And, Kevin playfully teases Scott about one-upping him in style on the red carpet. Then, Kevin responds to Dwayne Johnson's most recent teasing of Kevin on social media where The Rock wrote, "You guys see my training bra anywhere?" after Kevin posted a pic and asked fans to caption it!

