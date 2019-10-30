Kevin Hart Has New Appreciation For Life Following His Car Crash: 'Don't Take Today For Granted'

Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria And More Stars Dress Their Kids In The Cutest Halloween Costumes
Kevin Hart is getting candid about life after his car crash. He says it felt like it was God telling him to "sit down" in a new video posted on his social media. The comedian also shared that following the accident he has a new appreciation for life. The "Jumanji" star's new video comes after he was involved in a super scary car crash which caused him to suffer "major back injuries" requiring surgery.