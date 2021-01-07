Also available on the nbc app

Kevin Hart gushed over his adorable daughter Kaori Mai Hart in a heartfelt daddy-daughter moment. The 41-year-old star gave his 3-month-old baby girl a sweet pep talk and shared the precious clips on his Instagram Story, proving he’s got some major girl dad swagger. The comedian and his wife Eniko welcomed their second bundle of joy together in September 2020, rounding out their quarantine team with their other kids 3-year-old son Kenzo Kash and Kevin’s kids, son Hendrix, 13, and daughter Heaven,15.

