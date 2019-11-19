Main Content

Kevin Hart Gets 'Back To The Grind' After Car Accident With Netflix Docuseries 'Don't F**k This Up'

Kevin Hart is back to the hustle, people! The comedian announced his upcoming six-part docuseries "Don't F**k This Up" about two months after suffering major back injuries in a serious car accident. "Life's obstacles only make you better," Kevin wrote on Instagram. "Back to the grind I go… #GodIsGood." The "Jumanji: The Next Level" actor broke his silence on the crash in November, writing, "A positive mindset and positive outlook on life are all you need… You just have to look for it. It's a lifestyle."

