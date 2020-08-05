Also available on the nbc app

Kevin Hart has nothing but love for Ellen DeGeneres. The comedy superstar stood up for his fellow A-lister amid continued controversy surrounding her talk show following allegations of a toxic work environment from multiple current and former employees. Kevin spoke out in a candid Instagram message, defending Ellen as not only a colleague but also a friend, and shared that he believes cancel culture has gone too far. Ellen previously addressed the claims about her show’s culture in a staff memo obtained my multiple outlets, declaring that as the face and namesake of the brand she takes full responsibility.

