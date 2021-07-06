Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kevin Hart Celebrates 42nd Birthday With A Cocktail And Wise Words: ‘Life Is A Roller Coaster’

CLIP07/06/21
Also available on the nbc app

It’s Kevin Hart’s birthday and he can start drinking at 10 a.m. if he wants to! The “Ride Along” actor celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday and got the party started early, sharing a picture on Instagram where he’s holding a cold drink in his hand before noon. In the snap, Kevin is outside holding up his drink and showing off his abs in an unbuttoned blue and red stripped shirt and matching shorts. “Drinking at 10am.... F**k it....it’s my Birthday Day B*****s.....I love life and I’m thankful for every single moment that I get to live it!” the comedian wrote in part on his Instagram. The “Jumanji” star, who appears to be on vacation, also shared an incredible view and some wise words on the eve of his birthday, reflecting on how “life is a roller coaster.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart birthday, heaven hart
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.