Also available on the nbc app

It’s Kevin Hart’s birthday and he can start drinking at 10 a.m. if he wants to! The “Ride Along” actor celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday and got the party started early, sharing a picture on Instagram where he’s holding a cold drink in his hand before noon. In the snap, Kevin is outside holding up his drink and showing off his abs in an unbuttoned blue and red stripped shirt and matching shorts. “Drinking at 10am.... F**k it....it’s my Birthday Day B*****s.....I love life and I’m thankful for every single moment that I get to live it!” the comedian wrote in part on his Instagram. The “Jumanji” star, who appears to be on vacation, also shared an incredible view and some wise words on the eve of his birthday, reflecting on how “life is a roller coaster.”

Appearing: