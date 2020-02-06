Also available on the NBC app

Kevin Hart's horrific car crash nearly ended his life, but surviving it has made him a new man. The "Jumanji: The Next Level" star got unflinchingly real about the accident and how much it changed him in a new interview with Men's Health. "It's a resurrection. That's the best way for me to put it," he told the magazine. "I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better. Sometimes you're not going to get it when you're supposed to get it. But when it comes and that light bulb goes off, holy f***." Kevin also talked his renewed focus on his family and what's most important to him, as well as his commitment to get in even better shape than he was before the crash.

