The whole city of Miami is getting pumped for Super Bowl LIV! Celebrities are flocking to Miami, and before they see the big game, All Access co-host Scott Evans challenged them to a game of "Super Bowl Secrets." Kevin Hart, Lil Nas X, Erin Andrews and more answered fun questions about their go-to pre-game pump-up song and touchdown dance moves, as well as how they'd react if they were put on the Jumbotron!

