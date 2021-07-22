Also available on the nbc app

Two can play that game! Kevin Hart hits back at pal Nick Cannon in their epic prank war – and this time, it’s personal! The comedy superstar proved he’s just as creative as his longtime friend when it comes to gag gifts. Kevin revealed on Instagram this week that he rented digital billboards in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, putting Nick on blast with not only a swipe at his rapidly expanding family but also by giving millions the opportunity to chat with him themselves by including Nick’s apparent phone number in the ad. “If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop,” Kevin wrote in part.

