Kevin Hart is coming into 2020 with some new moves – and so is his teen daughter! The "Jumanji" star posted a video of himself and 14-year-old Heaven doing the viral "BOP" dance, which DaBaby made famous in his hit single and music video of the same name. "When your daughter matches your silly you have to embrace it and the silly things that you can do together," Kevin wrote.

