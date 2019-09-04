Kevin Federline Files Police Report Against Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Claiming He Abused Their Son

Also available on the NBC app

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is being investigated for allegedly abusing her 13-year-old son. As first reported by The Blast, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a police report on Aug. 25 claiming that his ex-father-in-law had a physical altercation with his and Britney's eldest son. Kevin's attorney told People that the alleged incident occurred on Aug. 24 while Britney and her children were visiting Jamie's home, and that Kevin also reportedly sought a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of his children afterward. According to The Blast, the restraining order made further changes Kevin and Britney's custody agreement, which had reportedly recently been altered after more than a decade.

