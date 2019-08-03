Kevin Costner is crossing a career milestone he may never have expected! The Oscar winner voices a Golden Retriever in the new film "The Art of Racing in the Rain," and no one is happier about him scoring the part than his son, Hayes. The 10-year-old tells Access that he thinks his dad's latest role is totally "cool," but Kevin joked that the dog got a bigger paycheck than he did!

