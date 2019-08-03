Main Content

Kevin Costner's 10-Year-Old Son Adorably Raves Over Him Playing A Dog

CLIP08/02/19

Kevin Costner is crossing a career milestone he may never have expected! The Oscar winner voices a Golden Retriever in the new film "The Art of Racing in the Rain," and no one is happier about him scoring the part than his son, Hayes. The 10-year-old tells Access that he thinks his dad's latest role is totally "cool," but Kevin joked that the dog got a bigger paycheck than he did!

News and Information Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, Access, Hollywood, celebrity, gossip, Celebrity news, Breaking News, Interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, television, Kevin Costner, kevin costner kids, kevin costner movies, kevin costner dog, kevin costner dog movie, art of racing in the rain, kevin costner son, art of racing in the rain movie, kevin costner interview
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.