Also available on the nbc app

In "You Should Have Left," Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried move their family into a sinister and spooky home, where they become trapped by evil forces. The horror movie marked the first time that Amanda and Kevin worked together, and the actress told Access Hollywood all about her starstruck reaction when they met for the first time before filming. Plus, Kevin talked to Access about his experience shooting the film and the "bizarre" similarities between its plot and quarantine life. "You Should Have Left" is available on Video on Demand now.

Appearing: