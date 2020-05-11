Also available on the nbc app

Kevin Bacon can’t remember his iconic angry barn dance from “Footloose,” but that doesn’t stop fans from asking! The actor spoke with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover via video chat and reminisced on some of his iconic roles. The 61-year-old hilariously said he doesn’t remember his dances or even many of his lines from previous films, as he erases his mind “like a hard drive” for each new role! Kevin has been keeping himself busy as his charity Six Degrees launched the #IFeedTheFront campaign, which ensures that frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus have the food they so badly need.

