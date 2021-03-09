Let’s hope Tyler Perry is paying attention to this! “Cosby Show” child star Keshia Knight Pulliam spoke to Scott Evans and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to update the hosts on her life as a mother and about her recent engagement. Keshia talked about how her four-year-old daughter is a spitting image of herself and the rambunctious toddler already wants to follow in her mom’s footsteps. Keshia said, “She told me the other day, ‘Mommy, I want my own show.’ I’m like, ‘Good Lord, you’re four.’” When asked about a possible “House of Payne” revival, Keshia said, “It’s been very well received on BET, so I can’t say anything officially. However…” Keshia played coy with a subtle smile and a shoulder shrug, continuing with, “You never know.”

News and Information Daytime Interview