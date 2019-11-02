Kerry Washington is a fearless fashionista! When Access Hollywood co-host Scott Evans asked the "American Son" actress about her boldest fashion picks, she revealed that her daughter Isabelle was the one that helped her select her glimmering 2019 Emmy Awards outfit. "Things that sparkle, she's into. So I trusted her. So you know, find you a 5-year-old who can dress you for the Emmys, people!" Kerry joked. Access also looks back on the star's other fierce fashion moments, like the leather ruffled mini dress she paired with thigh-high boots at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2018.

