Kerry Washington just reunited with her "Scandal" sisters for an important cause. Ahead of International Women’s Day, she, Bellamy Young, Shonda Rhimes and Katie Lowes joined forces to take part in a PSA for the #WomenEqual campaign, which was started by the anti-poverty humanitarian organization CARE. Each of the foursome called out various gender inequalities across the world and called for people to sign a petition supporting the Safe From The Start Act.

