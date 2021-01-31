Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kerry Washington Remembers Wearing A Crop Top To The SAG Awards While Pregnant: 'This Is Me'

CLIP01/30/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kerry Washington is always turning heads with her style! In honor of the "Scandal" alum's upcoming 44th birthday, Access Hollywood looks back on some of her most amazing red carpet moments – including the time she showed off her baby bump in a Prada crop top and skirt at the 2014 SAG Awards. "I knew that not everybody would think it's appropriate to have your bare baby belly out in the world. But I was like, 'This is me: take it or leave it – in my Prada!'" she told Access' Scott Evans.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Kerry Washington, fashion, style, beauty, red carpet, Hollywood, interview
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.