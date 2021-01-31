Also available on the nbc app

Kerry Washington is always turning heads with her style! In honor of the "Scandal" alum's upcoming 44th birthday, Access Hollywood looks back on some of her most amazing red carpet moments – including the time she showed off her baby bump in a Prada crop top and skirt at the 2014 SAG Awards. "I knew that not everybody would think it's appropriate to have your bare baby belly out in the world. But I was like, 'This is me: take it or leave it – in my Prada!'" she told Access' Scott Evans.

