Kerry Washington spoke with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at the TIME's 2022 Women of the Year Gala and spoke about how much she admires her mother as well as sharing other women she looks up. She also spoke about reuniting with her former Scandal star Tony Goldwyn at the 2022 SAG Awards.

S2022 E0 4 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

