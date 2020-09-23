Main Content

Kerry Washington Opens Up About Conversations With Her Kids About Racial Injustice

Kerry Washington is opening up about the candid conversations she and her kids have about racial injustice. “I think such a big part of it is knowing who your kid is and as your having the conversation, watching and listening for the cues and to be present for this stuff, cause I think a lot of us remember the moment in our own lives when we were confronted with negative views about race, with racism, with institutionalized racism,” she shared on “Ellen.” Like, I remember as a kid learning those things, so I want my kids to know that I'm fully present as they're exploring those ideas, too.”

