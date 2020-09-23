Also available on the nbc app

Kerry Washington is opening up about the candid conversations she and her kids have about racial injustice. “I think such a big part of it is knowing who your kid is and as your having the conversation, watching and listening for the cues and to be present for this stuff, cause I think a lot of us remember the moment in our own lives when we were confronted with negative views about race, with racism, with institutionalized racism,” she shared on “Ellen.” Like, I remember as a kid learning those things, so I want my kids to know that I'm fully present as they're exploring those ideas, too.”

