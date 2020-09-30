Also available on the nbc app

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars took to social media to share their honest thoughts and opinions on how they think the first presidential debate between President Trump and democratic nominee Joe Biden went down. "We can’t put ourselves through another 4 years of this walking dumpster fire," John Legend tweeted. Meanwhile, actor James Wood supported Trump by tweeting, "President Trump crushed his opponent Chris Wallace head to head in the debate. There was also another fellow wandering around muttering to himself."

Appearing: