Kerry Washington opens up about her stunning InStyle cover shoot with Access Hollywood at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards. And, Kerry brings her "Little Fires Everywhere" co-star Lexi Underwood, who plays her character's daughter Pearl, into the interview and says she "can not wait" for audiences to see Lexi's performance. Finally, Kerry gushes about her bond with Reese Witherspoon.

