Also available on the NBC app

Kenzie Ziegler joins Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover to talk about her new book, "Kenzie's New Rules for Life," and new single, "What If." Plus, how does Kenzie handle Internet trolls? "Kenzie's Rules for Life: How to Be Happy, Healthy, and Dance to Your Own Beat" and her single "What If" are both available now!

Appearing: