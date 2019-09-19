Kenya Moore Splits From Husband Marc Daly After 2 Years Of Marriage

Also available on the NBC app

Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly have called it quits. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum announced the split in a statement to People, a little over two years after the couple tied the knot in St. Lucia in June 2017. "Due to recent circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage," she wrote. "My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby." Kenya and Marc welcomed their little girl in December 2018 after going through IVF.

